HC summons official over regularisation of labourers

The Madras High Court on Tuesday summoned the Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, to explain the delay in complying with an order passed by the court, way back in July 2011, to regularise the services of part-time casual labourers engaged by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee directed the Joint Secretary to be present in court on December 18. The judges issued the direction after finding that the HC’s order had not been implemented despite the Supreme Court having dismissed the Centre’s appeal and a revision petition on March 12. The judges were irked over the officials not having reported full compliance with the order despite sufficient time having been granted to them, even after the filing of contempt petitions by the part-time workers, alleging wilful disobedience of the court order by the officials concerned. Though Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan claimed that a draft scheme had been formulated for regularisation of the services of those who had been engaged as part-time casual labourers continuously for 10 years as on July 19, 2011, the judges found that the draft was yet to be approved by many government departments.

A letter received by the ASG from the Union Ministry on Monday stated that the Department of Revenue had formulated the draft scheme, which provides for regularising long-serving part-time employees, subject to their possessing educational and other qualifications as per the recruitment rules for Group ‘C’ posts.

The scheme also states that no casual labourers or part time casual labourers should be engaged in any of the central government offices in the future. “Any violation will be viewed seriously and suitable disciplinary action will be taken against the officer responsible,” the last clause of the scheme read.

In so far as the present contempt of court petitioners were concerned, they had been engaged as part time casual labourers in CBIC offices in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between 1993 and 1999. They were denied regularisation for not satisfying the eligibility criteria as per the Department of Personnel and Training’s 1993 scheme.

Their services were also discontinued in 2005 and the work performed by them was outsourced. After waging a legal battle before various forums including the Central Administrative Tribunal since 2006, the employees finally obtained favourable orders from a Division Bench of the High Court on July 19, 2011.

The Centre took the order on appeal in 2013 and the Supreme Court dismissed those appeals on April 19, 2018. A review petition was also dismissed on March 12 this year and yet the services of the labourers were not regularised.