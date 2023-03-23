HC summons CWC and Tangedco chairman to explain recent electrocution of four elephants

March 23, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday summoned Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) chairman Rajesh Lakhoni to the court on April 19 to explain the recent electrocution of four elephants in Dharmapuri district.

Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on a sub application taken out by litigant S. Manoj Immanuel along with his contempt of court petition against the two officials for allegedly not adhering to court orders to identify and remove low-lying power lines to prevent the death of pachyderms.

The petitioner’s counsel R. Alagumani, advocate SP. Chockalingam and activist S. Muralidharan brought it to the notice of the court that two female elephants and one makhna (a tuskless male elephant) had got electrocuted due to an electric fencing around a farm land in Dharmapuri district on March 7.

The deaths had occurred when the forest officials were tailing the pachyderms. Within 10 days thereafter, another male elephant got electrocuted when it attempted to climb up the bund of a lake near Morappur range, also in Dharmapuri district, when it was followed by forest officials to steer it away from villages.

Aghast at the death of the pachyderms in quick succession, Justice Kumar said, the forest team which chased the animal towards the low-lying electric line must be prosecuted and imposed with severe punishment in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents. “Is this the way to treat elephants?” the judge asked.

Senior Counsel T. Mohan, who had been appointed as an amicus curiae, said, the forest department could be asked to explore the possibility of installing Electricity Leakage Protection Device / Residual Current Device (trippers) in areas where there were elephant movements as suggested by advocate M. Santhanaraman.

Mr. Muralidharan told the court that a healthy male to female elephant ratio was 1:10 whereas now the ratio was somewhere around 1:20 or 1:30 thereby constricting the possibilities of procreation. In such a situation, it was essential to save elephants from being electrocuted and also the deaths due to crude bombs known as Avittukattai.

He and Mr. Chockalingam also alleged that the forest department had lost two elephant calves that got orphaned after the death of two female elephants and the makhna on March 7. However, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran denied the allegation and claimed that the calves had joined another herd in Denkanikottai reserve forest.

The judges directed the AAG to produce photographs of the two elephant calves and also file an affidavit in that respect by Monday itself though they would take up the issue for further hearing on April 19 along with the contempt of court petition filed against the two top officials of the forest department and Tangedco.

Drone survey

The judges also decided to conduct a physical inspection besides carrying out a drone survey of Thadagam valley and other areas in Coimbatore district to assess the damage caused to the places by illegal brick kilns. They asked the AAG to ascertain the number of drones that were available with the forest department.

The judges said that the date of their visit to the valley would be intimated later and they would also interact with the villagers to know the ground situation and ascertain whether Tangedco had completely disconnected power supply to all the illegal brick kilns as ordered by the court.