HC summons actor Vishal in contempt of court case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed actor Vishal, also the general secretary of the South Indian Artistes Association, to appear before it on December 19. He was summoned to explain as to why actor Radha Ravi was removed from the primary membership of the association last November in violation of an undertaking given to the court on September 22 that no further action would be taken against him.

Justice M.M. Sundresh passed the order on a contempt of court application filed by Mr. Ravi accusing Mr. Vishal of having acted in a high-handed manner. The judge chose to summon the contemnor after the counsel for the artistes association sought more time to file reply though the application had been pending since May this year and was adjourned on many occasions at the request of the association.

In an affidavit filed in support of the contempt application, Mr. Ravi said the artistes association was founded in 1952 and that he was a member of it for the last 34 years. He held the post of president for 14 years between 1986 and 2000 and that of the secretary for nine years besides having been an executive committee member for six more years. He claimed to have reduced the financial burden of the association to a great extent.

Notice issued

However, after a new set of office-bearers took charge of the association under the leadership of actor Vishal on October 18, 2015, a show-cause notice was issued to the contempt applicant on March 16, 2016, accusing him of having misappropriated the funds of a trust linked to the association. Mr. Ravi sent a written reply on April 2, 2016, denying the allegations. Nevertheless, his membership was suspended on September 11, 2016.

Immediately, a civil suit was filed in the High Court to declare the suspension order as null and void and restrain the association from taking punitive action against him without following the due process of law and affording an opportunity of personal hearing. The suit also insisted on issuing a permanent injunction restraining the association and its office-bearers from making any reports to the media “tarnishing the fair name and reputation of the plaintiff (Mr. Ravi).”

During the hearing on September 22, 2016, an undertaking was given to the court that no further action would be taken against the plaintiff till the next hearing. The court recorded the undertaking in its interim order. On October 21, 2016, the interim order was extended until further orders. In the meantime, a resolution was passed in the Annual General Meeting of the association on November 27 removing Mr. Ravi from primary membership, and hence, the present contempt.