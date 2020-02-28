HC stays withdrawal of IRC guidelines on fuel stations along national highways

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 01:07 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a decision taken by the Indian Road Congress (IRC) on December 1 to withdraw the guidelines issued by it in 2016 for access and permission to fuel stations along national highways.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan granted the interim order on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate V.B.R. Menon who claimed that there would be a vacuum in the absence of any guidelines and lead to chaos.

The judges agreed with the lawyer, who argued the case as party-in-person, that the sudden withdrawal of the guidelines would lead to the fuel stations being located in prohibited areas or near residential colonies, hospitals, schools, water bodies and so on.

Advertising

Advertising