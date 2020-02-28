Tamil Nadu

HC stays withdrawal of IRC guidelines on fuel stations along national highways

The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a decision taken by the Indian Road Congress (IRC) on December 1 to withdraw the guidelines issued by it in 2016 for access and permission to fuel stations along national highways.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan granted the interim order on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate V.B.R. Menon who claimed that there would be a vacuum in the absence of any guidelines and lead to chaos.

The judges agreed with the lawyer, who argued the case as party-in-person, that the sudden withdrawal of the guidelines would lead to the fuel stations being located in prohibited areas or near residential colonies, hospitals, schools, water bodies and so on.

