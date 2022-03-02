HC stays single judge’s order on RTI replies

Legal Correspondent March 02, 2022 23:32 IST

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of an order passed by a single judge who had directed the Public Information Officers (PIOs), appellate authorities as well as officials of State Information Commission to sign in every page of the information provided by them under the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005. The single judge had ordered that the officials must provide their Aadhaar number too so that action could be taken for furnishing false information. However, following a writ appeal preferred by Tamil Nadu State Information Commission, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted an interim stay till March 30.



