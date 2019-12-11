HC stays sand quarrying in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts

Following allegations that indiscriminate sand quarrying was taking place across Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed such operations till January 2020.

Hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought an appropriate action be taken against such activities, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Krishnavalli stayed the sand quarrying operations and directed the State to file a counter in the case. The case was adjourned to next month.

In his petition, R. Aravindhan complained that indiscriminate sand quarrying was taking place both in patta lands and in river beds in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts. After removing the soil layer at the top, excess layer to the depth of 20 to 30 feet in patta lands were being quarried.

Heavy machinery were being deployed by miscreants to quarry the sand. He complained that there was no proper mechanism or supervising authority in place and this had facilitated indiscriminate sand quarrying in the region. The sand was then sold in the black market, he alleged.

It was the duty of the State to act when such natural resources were being exploited. However, no steps have been initiated so far to stop such indiscriminate sand quarrying activities, the petitioner said. He sought a stay on the illegal sand quarrying activities in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts.