HC stays recovery of MLA’s salary

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed an order passed by a single judge on February 26 directing former Congress MLA P. Veldurai to repay the salary and emoluments of ₹21.58 lakh received by him between 2006 and 2011 since the court set aside his election on a petition filed by his rival P.H. Manoj Pandian of AIADMK.

The Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C.V. Karthikeyan granted the stay on a petition filed by Mr. Veldurai. The appellant had contended that the law did not permit recovery of salary from an MLA when it was not in dispute that he had served the people during his term between 2006 and 2011 and that he had attended the Assembly session for 201 days though his election was set aside much later.