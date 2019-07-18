HC stays notice mandating licence for Palani panchamirtham centre

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed a notice issued by the Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Dindigul, asking the famed Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple at Palani to apply for licence under the Factories Act to run its panchamirtham prasadam-making centre.

Justice Anita Sumanth stayed the notice issued to the temple and ordered notice to the respondent and adjourned the case to August 19.

The temple represented by its Joint Commissioner S. Selvaraj said that the Palani Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple was listed under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act and was known for its panchamirtham prasadam prepared at the temple by natural methods.

No preservatives or artificial ingredients were added to the prasadam.

The panchamirtham was prepared as per the standards prescribed by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru.

In the earlier days, the panchamirtham was prepared atop the Palani hill with the help of labourers employed by the temple administration.

However, following an increase in the demand a separate centre at the foothills was set up in 2008.

The petitioner said that panchamirtham was not prepared for commercial purposes, but to meet the demand of the devotees and the cost of production was more than that of the selling price.

Moreover, tenders were called every year inviting contractors for preparing the panchamirtham.

On May 23, the Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Dindigul issued a notice stating that the temple had failed to obtain licence under the Factories Act. Challenging the notice, the petitioner said that the centre did not come within the meaning of factories as it was not a commercial establishment.