HC stays Income Tax department order demanding ₹7,986.34 crore from Tasmac for 2021-22

January 30, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings the notice issued by Income Tax department on December 26, 2022 demanding tax dues of ₹7,986.34 crore from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) for the assessment year 2021-22.

Third Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq granted the interim stay for a period of two weeks on a writ appeal preferred by Tasmac, a government undertaking which holds the exclusive right for wholesale and retail sale of liquor in the State.

A single judge of the High Court on January 24 this year dismissed a writ petition filed by Tasmac against the Assessment Order for 2021-22 on the ground that a similar case challenging the Assessment Order for 2016-17 was pending before the Division Bench.

“In view of the fact that the petitioner is one and the same and the very same issue was raised in respect to another assessment year... this court is of the considered view that the petitioner will have to necessarily approach the Division Bench for obtaining suitable orders in its favour,” the single judge had said.

Hence, Tasmac had chosen to file the writ appeal and the Division Bench granted the interim stay since a similar interim order was in operation in the appeal relating to the assessment year 2016-17 too. The judges called for the I-T department’s response to the appeal in two weeks.

In the latest Assessment Order, the I-T department stated that Tasmac had declared nil income for 2021-22 besides claiming a carry forward loss of ₹148.81 crore. Hence, its returns were taken for close scrutiny under the Computer Aided Scrutiny Selection (CASS) to examine its transactions.

The scrutiny revealed that the State government appropriated the profits of Tasmac through “abnormal, exorbitant and arbitrary” levy of Value Added Tax (VAT) at rates ranging up to 270% for various liquor products. Hence, the I-T sleuths refused to allow the VAT amount of ₹18,578.85 crore as deduction.

The department stated that an analysis of the history of the State- owned liquor companies revealed that their profits were consistently appropriated by the State governments under different nomenclatures such as privilege fees, special privilege fees, vend fees and so on.

To curb such practices, Parliament amended the Income Tax Act to prevent direct and indirect appropriation of the revenue by the State government from 2014-15 onwards. However, “the Tamil Nadu Government had begun to use yet another colourable device in the disguise of VAT levy,” the Assessment Order read.

“VAT in this case is actually not an expense, but only a book entry in the form of fiction created by statute using the legislature in which the people had placed trust. In this case, the State VAT levy is a weapon aimed at crucifying the legislative wisdom of the Parliament,” it added.

On the other hand, in its grounds of appeal, Tasmac relied upon a Supreme Court judgement delivered in Kerala State Beverages Manufacturing & Marketing Corporation Ltd on January 3 to contend that the amount paid by it towards VAT should necessarily be allowed as deduction in its I-T returns.