HC stays GO aimed at preventing flash strikes in auto component industry

The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a Government Order issued by the labour and Employment department on June 14 making it illegal for labour unions in the auto components manufacturing industry to go on strike without prior notice.

Justice V. Parthiban granted the interim stay after being satisfied that the GO suffered from “arbitrariness and non-application of mind” since the auto component industry by no stretch of imagination could be construed as one involving “public emergency or public interest.”

He pointed out that Section 2(n) of the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947 defines the term ‘public utility service’ and the definition includes transport services, port operations, postal and telephone service, public conservancy or sanitation works and so on.

“This court is prima facie satisfied that the GO declaring the auto components industry as ‘public utility service’ does not satisfy the requirement as provided under Section 2(n) of the Act,” the judge said and ordered that the GO shall remain stayed until further orders.

The GO was aimed at boosting investor confidence in the auto components manufacturing sector in the wake of labour unrest in some units on the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam belt last year. However, a labour union from a private company in Coimbatore challenged the validity of the GO before the court.