HC stays case against Union Minister

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed all further proceedings in a criminal defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against Union Minister L. Murugan in January last for having reportedly made certain remarks related to the title of the trust property when he was the president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira also dispensed with the Minister’s appearance before the special court for cases booked against Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly after he was informed that the court had taken cognizance of the complaint and had issued summons requiring his personal appearance.

The judge further ordered notice to the trust on the quash petition filed by the Minister and adjourned it for further hearing to June 20.