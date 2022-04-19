HC stays affiliation fee demand raised by University of Madras from autonomous colleges

The institutions contend that the Syndicate has no authority to raise such a demand without Senate and Chancellor’s nod

The Madras High Court on Monday stayed a demand raised by the University of Madras from the Loyola College, Madras Christian College, Women’s Christian College, The New College and Stella Maris College seeking annual provisional affiliation fee at the rate of ₹25,000 (plus 18% GST) for each course from 2016-17.

Justice Anita Sumanth ordered notices, returnable by June 13, to the University on the writ petitions filed by the five autonomous colleges and ordered an interim stay till then. Senior Counsel Isaac Mohanlal contended that the demand had been raised without a resolution of the Senate and the Chancellor’s assent.

He brought it to the notice of the court that every college affiliated to the university pays a hefty amount right at the beginning towards affiliation fees. However, now it appeared that the university had begun to demand annual affiliation fee for each course on the basis of a decision taken by the Syndicate.

He argued that the Syndicate had no authority to take such a decision and that only the Senate and the Chancellor could do so as per the statute. The counsel also pointed out that the colleges would have to undergo a huge financial burden because of the demand and pointed out that Loyola College alone would have to pay around ₹11 lakh for this year.