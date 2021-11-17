Tamil Nadu

HC starts QR code printing

The Madras High Court, in a press communique, said, it has begun to print Quick Response (QR) code on the web copies of its judgements and daily orders to authenticate downloaded copies easily. This would be in addition to the water marking feature that had now been shifted from the centre of the page to the top left corner to ensure that the orders are legible and readable.


