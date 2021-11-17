The Madras High Court, in a press communique, said, it has begun to print Quick Response (QR) code on the web copies of its judgements and daily orders to authenticate downloaded copies easily. This would be in addition to the water marking feature that had now been shifted from the centre of the page to the top left corner to ensure that the orders are legible and readable.
HC starts QR code printing
Legal Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 17, 2021 01:18 IST
Legal Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 17, 2021 01:18 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 1:20:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hc-starts-qr-code-printing/article37531407.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story