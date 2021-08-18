HC spares advocate of costs, dismisses plea

MADURAI

18 August 2021 21:32 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday spared an advocate, who had filed a petition alleging that authorities were imposing fines for traffic violations using improper methods, of costs after taking into account the fact that he has been into practice only for two years.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar took into account the fact that the petitioner, K. Chinraj of Thoothukudi district, was fined by authorities for riding his two-wheeler without wearing a helmet during the COVID-19 lockdown. The court was also informed that he had challenged the imposition of fine before the court.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the petitioner failed to disclose the information in his affidavit filed before the court. He instead sought a direction to the State to stop the alleged wrong and improper method of imposing fines for traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. The court dismissed the petition.