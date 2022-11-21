HC slams Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board management and principal for not allowing 254 assistant professors to attend work

November 21, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday called upon the management of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board and principals of six government aided colleges run by it to explain how they allegedly restrained 254 assistant professors from attending work without having received a court order passed against their appointment.

Second Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy took serious note of a submission made by senior counsel V. Prakash, representing 10 assistant professors, that his clients were not allowed to sign the attendance registers since Friday last week though the court order against them was not available till Monday afternoon.

The judges found it hard to believe the explanation offered by the counsel for the college management that it was the assistant professors who did not attend to work and they were not prevented by anyone. They asked the principals to file an affidavit to that effect by Tuesday and warned that the court might examine the CCTV footage.

Initially, Mr. Prakash made a mention before the Division Bench on Monday and requested an urgent hearing of writ appeals filed by the assistant professors on the ground that they were not being allowed to attend to work though the order passed by Justice S.M. Subramaniam on November 17 was not out [in public domain]. The Bench agreed to hear the matter in the afternoon.

Subsequently, a web copy of the 194-page court order got released around 1 p.m. and hence the Division Bench was apprised of it when the latter convened at 2.15 p.m. After going through the operative portion of the order, the Bench decided to take up the writ appeal for admission on Tuesday after perusing the single judge’ order in full.

Meanwhile, Justice Upadhyay came down heavily on the college management for having prevented the assistant professors from reporting to work. Special Government Pleader D. Ravichander said even the single judge had permitted the assistant professors to work as guest lecturers for three months or until regular appointments were made.

In his verdict, Justice Subramaniam had held that he had no choice but to declare as null and void the appointment of all assistant professors who were appointed pursuant to the recruitment notifications issued by the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board in 2013, 2014 and 2015 since it was difficult to identity tainted and untainted appointees.

The judge said the entire recruitment process conducted pursuant to the three notifications was marred by large-scale irregularities and hence the court would have to necessarily strike down all appointments and order fresh appointments to those posts by giving a fair opportunity of participation to all eligible candidates.

Although it was argued that the 254 assistant professors had been serving the colleges for the last six to eight years and they could not be shunted out suddenly, the judge said: “A lenient view, if taken, would result in miscarriage of justice... Courts are not empowered to show any misplaced sympathy when fundamental rights of citizens are violated.”

He went on to state that if it was not possible to segregate tainted and non-tainted, then it would be preferable to cancel the entire selection to ensure the correctness of the process. The orders were passed while allowing a couple of writ petitions filed by some unsuccessful candidates in 2014 and 2016.

The judge pointed out that the writ petitioners had lodged several complaints with the State government with respect to the irregular appointments made to the government aided colleges run by the trust and had even named a Minister to be involved in it. Yet, the government had failed to initiate necessary action.

“In our country, there is a misconception that illegalities can be buried by prolonging the litigation. Longevity in deciding the matters would not be a blockage for justice. Longevity or prolongation or pendency of litigation at no circumstances would save a person from illegality or fraud,” Justice Subramaniam said before declaring all 254 appointments as null and void.