HC should continue monitoring idol theft cases: ex-Home Secy.

The exit of A.G. Pon Manickavel, former Idol Wing CID special officer and Inspector General of Police, from cases pertaining to idol theft has prompted former Home Secretary Naresh Gupta to suggest that the High Court continue monitoring the investigation of such cases.

Mr. Gupta, who was Home Secretary during 2001-2002, said, “The court can seek reports once in two or three months. In case Mr. Manickavel wishes to provide information, he can do so, and the team of police officers, who will be going into the cases, can make a mention of the information provided by the former IG.”

When asked if his idea would not encroach into the domain of the executive, he said: “Ordinarily, yes. But there have been instances of the Supreme Court or the High Courts monitoring certain probes.” Besides, whatever information Mr. Manickavel may provide should be kept confidential. Likewise, reports that the police would have to submit to the High Court should be in a sealed cover, he added.

However, former DGP R. Nataraj asserted that the Police Department was capable of handling the cases on its own, and there was no need for the judiciary to monitor its work. A number of ‘stalwarts’ had worked in the Idol Wing, including K.K. Rajasekharan Nair, V. Vaikunth and R. Rajagopal, he said. “The structure of the Tamil Nadu police is excellent. There are very many capable officers who know how to run the show,” he added.