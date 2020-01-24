HC sets aside formation of interim board of milk union

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday set aside the constitution of the interim board of the Theni District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union. The appointment of O. Raja, brother of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, as the chairman of the milk union, was also set aside.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by V.P. Ammavasai, of Theni, who alleged that the members of the board were “appointed” and not elected.

The Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran remitted the matter back to the Milk Production and Dairy Development Department, to pass necessary and appropriate orders for the formation of an interim board, or a regular board, in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Societies Act, 1983, other connected rules and by-laws.