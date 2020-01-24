HC sets aside formation of interim board of milk union

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday set aside the constitution of the interim board of the Theni District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union. The appointment of O. Raja, brother of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, as the chairman of the milk union, was also set aside.
The order was passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by V.P. Ammavasai, of Theni, who alleged that the members of the board were “appointed” and not elected.
The Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran remitted the matter back to the Milk Production and Dairy Development Department, to pass necessary and appropriate orders for the formation of an interim board, or a regular board, in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Societies Act, 1983, other connected rules and by-laws.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.