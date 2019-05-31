HC sets aside disaffiliation of two colleges

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside an order passed by a single judge directing Anna University to disaffiliate Arignar Anna Institute of Engineering and Technology and Arignar Anna Institute of Management Studies and Computer Applications situated at Sriperumbudur.

Allowing a writ appeal preferred by Chennai-based Sri Devi Karumariamman Eductional Trust, which runs both the institutions, a Bench of Justices R.M.T. Teekaa Raman and P.D. Audikesavalu also set aside an injunction that had restrained the appellant from admitting students from the academic year 2019-20.

The Bench agreed with senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the trust, that the single judge ought not to have passed such interim orders since they amounted to passing final orders on a writ petition filed by a firm that had been engaged by a nationalised bank to recover certain loans from the trust.

After setting aside the interim orders, the Bench remitted the matter to the single judge for fresh consideration. Maximum ARC Limited, a representative of Bank of India, approached the court to make the colleges dysfunctional so that it could recover the loan dues by auctioning the movable and immovable properties.