HC seeks to know status of law college’s application

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to inform by Monday the status of an application made by the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College here seeking approval for its new campuses at Pudupakkam in Kancheepuram district and Tiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur district.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and V. Parthiban issued the direction after Advocate-General Vijay Narayan pointed out that the BCI had not sent a team for inspection so far, though the government had requested for an early inspection and had been following up the matter with it for over four months.

Plea to shift college

The submissions were made during the hearing of a batch of cases filed by a section of students opposing the government’s move to shift the college which, at present, was functioning in a heritage building close to the High Court campus in Parrys to the two new campuses situated on the outskirts of the city.

Refuting the petitioners’ argument that the decision to shift the college was a knee-jerk reaction to a violent incident that occurred between two groups of students in 2008, the A-G said that much water had flown down the bridge since then. He said the shift was a well-thought out decision taken as per the directions of the High Court.

Better ambience

He submitted photographs of the moot court halls, auditoriums, classrooms, hostels, mess and other facilities that had been created on the two new campuses and said they would provide a better ambience for students than craving for space in the 127-year-old heritage building.

Mr. Narayan said the Pudupakkam campus had been established on 14.5 acres at a cost of ₹57.17 crore for conducting classes for five-year law course students, who join the college after completing Plus Two. The Tiruvalangadu campus had been established on 49.5 acres at a cost of ₹ 60.13 crore for graduates who take up three-year law course.

At present, 2,330 students were studying in the government law college at Parry’s Corner and 1,200 of them could be accommodated in hostels constructed on the new campuses, he said. Others could travel from the city or stay in towns close to new campuses. He said the Tiruvalangadu campus was situated 7 km from Tiruvallur town and the Pudupakkam campus near Kelambakkam which was very close to the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). Conceding that there would be certain inconveniences to the students, the A-G said they were inevitable whenever a change takes place.

The A-G credited former Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjay Kishan Kaul (now a Supreme Court judge) for having made sure that the new campuses were established about four months before their scheduled completion.

Earlier, in her arguments, senior counsel R. Vaigai, representing the students, contended that the new campuses could not be put to use before obtaining the mandatory approval from BCI. She also feared for the security of the girl children in the two new remote locations and wondered whether they would be able to access emergency medical facilities.