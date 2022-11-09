HC seeks T.N. government’s response by November 15 on a plea to reopen Kallakurichi schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the State government to a writ petition filed by Kallakurichi-based Latha Educational Society in Kaniyamoor to permit the reopening of its two schools that were ransacked by rioters on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl on July 13.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar directed a law officer to take notice and obtain instructions by November 15. Though the society claimed that the repair works in the schools had been completed, the counsel told the court that the government was awaiting the report of an inspection committee.

The society had already approached the court in August and obtained a direction to the Collector to consider its representation to permit the reopening of the two schools since the children were finding it very hard to attend online classes and there was a demand for physical classes.

Then, the court was informed that one of the schools run by the society was following the State Board syllabus and the other was affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. Altogether, 3,500 students were studying in both institutions, which employed 225 teaching and non-teaching staff.

After the school buildings were subjected to vandalism and ransacking by a mob on July 17, the police cordoned off the premises for the purpose of investigation and did not allow anyone, including the school management, to enter. Subsequently, physical lessons for students of higher classes alone were conducted on an alternative premises.