HC seeks status report on stone quarrying

MADURAI

18 November 2020 21:40 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Theni district administration to file a status report with regard to stone quarry operations.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought the status report on a public interest litigation petition filed by V. Pethuran from Andipatti, who said quarrying was going on in the district in violation of norms.

The petitioner said the government had granted permission to 49 stone quarries in patta lands, but 23 other stone quarries were also functioning in government poramboke lands.

He claimed that stones were being quarried beyond the permissible limit. Even after a representation was sent to the district administration in this regard, no steps had been taken, he said.