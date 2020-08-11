HC seeks status report on encroachments

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul Collector to file a comprehensive status report on a public interest litigation petition filed seeking a direction to remove encroachments on ‘odai poromboke’ land in Thangachiammapatti village in Oddanchatram taluk in Dindigul district.

In the PIL petition filed in 2017, K. Nachimuthu complained that there were encroachments on three survey numbers of ‘odai poromboke’ land in Thangachiammapatti.

The State informed the court that with regard to one of the survey numbers patta was granted in favour of people who had put the land to use, and in respect of the other survey numbers encroachments were removed.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam sought to know how the people were identified for the grant of patta and directed the Collector to file the report.