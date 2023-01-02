ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court Bench seeks response from T.N. government on disbursement of Pongal cash gift through bank accounts, post offices

January 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated January 03, 2023 12:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought response on the public interest litigation petition filed by Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan of Kumbakonam

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of the State on the disbursement of ₹1,000 Pongal cash gift to eligible ration cardholders, through bank accounts or post offices.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response of the State on the public interest litigation petition filed by Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

The petitioner sought the direction to the State to distribute the Pongal gift hampers comprising produce that are produced in Tamil Nadu alone. He said that only the locally-produced goods should be procured for distribution.

He said if the products are procured directly from farmers at a fair price, it would benefit the local economy. Preference should be given to produce that are cultivated and produced in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The State submitted that a Government Order has been passed wherein committees headed by District Collectors should ensure that sugarcane is procured directly from local farmers.

