HC seeks report on testing

The Madras High Court on Friday granted time till Monday for the State government to file a comprehensive report on steps taken to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at the Koyambedu wholesale market, which has now been closed temporarily, and also for sanitising Tirumazhisai and two other places where the market has been shifted.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana accepted a request made by the State government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to grant him four days’ time to list out the measures taken to clean the temporary markets and to maintain physical distancing between customers.

The order was passed on a petition filed by the Gerugampakkam Traders’ Welfare Association.