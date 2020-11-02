HC seeks report on improving air connectivity

MADURAI

02 November 2020 21:16 IST

Taking into account the fact that Karaikudi in Sivaganga district and Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district attract a large number of tourists, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the Central and the State governments on development of air connectivity to the places under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notices on the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Ramesh Kumar of Karaikudi, who sought the development of an airstrip in the region into a full-fledged airport. He pointed out that Karaikudi was a tourism hotspot.

Advertising

Advertising

Considering the submission, the judges also sought a response on developing air connectivity to Rameswaram in view of the huge footfall in the town. The case was adjourned for filing of response.