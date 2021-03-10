HC seeks govt. response on plea seeking a ban on slaughter of cows, calves

CHENNAI

Petition filed by animal rights activist Gouhar Azeez and Goseva Sangh

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file its counter affidavit to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which had sought a prohibition on slaughtering cows, calves, milch and draught cattle. The court granted six weeks’ time for the filing of counter affidavit by the Animal Husbandry Department and two more weeks for the petitioners to file a rejoinder, if they prefer.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justices Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed State government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to take notices on behalf of the official respondents.

The direction was issued on the PIL petition filed jointly by animal rights activist Gouhar Azeez of Palavakkam here and Akhil Bharat Krishi Goseva Sangh (ABKGS), a public trust based at Wardha in Maharashtra.

Preservation Act

The petitioners stated that the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act of 1958 provides for preservation of bulls, bullocks, cow and calves by regulating their slaughter. The Act prohibits slaughter of those animals without a certificate issued by a competent authority that the animal was fit for slaughter.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act of 2019 regulates bovine breeding activities and permits slaying of bovine unfit for breeding.

However, referring to several provisions in the Constitution and other laws of the land, the litigants claimed that a reading of those provisions would make it clear that they prohibit slaughter of cows and calves. Accusing the government officials of failing to impose such prohibition, they claimed that animal rights activists had to gather evidence against such inaction by risking their lives and approach courts for rendering justice to the voiceless creatures.

“We state that the present petition is an endeavour seeking credible system to be submitted by the respondents to prevent cruelty to animals, prohibit slaughter of cows, calves and other milch animals and draught cattle as envisaged under Article 48 of the Constitution and their endeavour to protect and improve environment envisaged under Articles 48A and 51A of the Constitution,” the litigants’ joint affidavit read.