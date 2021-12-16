HC seeks fresh status report on school building

In order to ascertain whether a government school building in Thinaikulam in Ramanathapuram district was safe for children, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a fresh status report from experts on strengthening its stability.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan directed the team of experts from the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi to file the report. The expert team in a status report had submitted that the building was stable but would require periodical maintenance.

In 2018, the court took suo motu cognisance of media reports that the school building was unsafe for students. It directed experts to inspect the building, take necessary steps to repair it and file a report on its condition.

Earlier, the counsel representing the High Court Registrar submitted before the court that the condition of the building had not improved. However, the government objected to the submission and submitted that the team of experts had inspected the school building and the repair works had been carried out. Further, the court was told that the structural engineers who inspected the building found it to have good stability. The court adjourned the hearing till January 2022.