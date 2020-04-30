HC seeks explanation on purchase of rapid test kits

The Madras High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre as well as the State government on complaints regarding purchase of defective Rapid Test Kits from Chinese companies to test those suspected to be suffering from COVID-19.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and M. Nirmal Kumar granted time till May 21 for Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopal and State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to obtain instructions from the officials concerned.

The interim order was passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate M.L. Ravi who insisted that only the kits certified by National Institute of Virology in Pune or such other organisations of international repute must be used for testing.