HC seeks experts’ report on stability of school building

HC suo motu took the case based on media reports

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit a report on the stability of a government school building at Thinaikulam in Ramanathapuram district.

In 2018, the High Court took suo motu cognisance of media reports that the school building was unsafe for students. The court directed experts to inspect the building, take necessary steps to repair it and file a report on its condition.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar directed the State to get the report from the experts after conducting another inspection of the building and submit it. The court adjourned the hearing till November 24.

During the course of the hearing, advocate T.S. Mohammed Mohideen, representing the High Court Registrar, submitted that he inspected the school building earlier this week, and its condition had not improved. The toilet was in a dilapidated condition. He submitted a few photographs in this regard to the court.

However, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan objected to the report. He submitted that the experts inspected and repaired the school building. The structural engineers who had inspected the building found it to have good stability, he submitted. Since there were conflicting reports on the condition of school building, the court sought the experts’ report.