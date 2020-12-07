HC seeks data on autos, share autos

07 December 2020 22:43 IST

MADURAI

Activist ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court yet again on Monday, seeking a direction to the State government to address the problems caused by autorickshaws and share autorickshaws in the city. He complained that the existing norms were being violated by the vehicle operators.

In his petition, Mr. Ramasamy claimed that there were more than 35,000 autorickshaws plying on the roads of Madurai. Though they played a vital role in the transportation of the public, they were violating the norms.

Seats were being modified to accommodate more people in violation of traffic rules and regulations. When only three passengers were allowed, more than 10 people were being transported at a time, he complained.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi took note of the submission and put forth a series of queries to the State, including the one pertaining to the data on the number of the three-wheelers in operation in the State.

The court sought to know the number of licences issued to autorickshaws and share autorickshaws in the State, data on violations committed by those vehicles and actions taken against them, the total penalty imposed and suspension of licences.