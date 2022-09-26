HC seeks Centre’s response to a PIL plea complaining about delay in widening Vikravandi - Thanjavur stretch of national highway

The Madras High Court on Monday sought the response of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to a public interest litigation petition complaining about the inordinate delay in widening the national highway that connects Vikravandi with Thanjavur through Kumbakonam.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar ordered notice, returnable in two weeks, to the Centre on the PIL petition filed by advocate K. Balu, co-chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The petitioner complained that the project was taken up in 2016 but remains unfinished.

According to him, the 168 km long stretch connecting Vikravandi with Thanjavur was an important link to various religious and tourists places such as Vadaloor, Gangaikondacholapuram, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur. The non completion of the road widening works had put the travellers to undue hardship.

Stating that he was a regular commuter on the stretch, the petitioner said, he had stood witness to the numerous potholes on the highway and the black spots that lead to road accidents. Pointing out that the travellers were being forced to pay toll for using such a bad stretch, he said the widening work had been moving at a snail’s pace.