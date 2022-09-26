HC seeks Centre’s response to a PIL plea complaining about delay in widening Vikravandi - Thanjavur stretch of national highway

Advocate K. Balu had filed the PIL petition stating that the potholes and black spots were a major irritant for the commuters

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 26, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court on Monday sought the response of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to a public interest litigation petition complaining about the inordinate delay in widening the national highway that connects Vikravandi with Thanjavur through Kumbakonam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar ordered notice, returnable in two weeks, to the Centre on the PIL petition filed by advocate K. Balu, co-chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The petitioner complained that the project was taken up in 2016 but remains unfinished.

According to him, the 168 km long stretch connecting Vikravandi with Thanjavur was an important link to various religious and tourists places such as Vadaloor, Gangaikondacholapuram, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur. The non completion of the road widening works had put the travellers to undue hardship.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stating that he was a regular commuter on the stretch, the petitioner said, he had stood witness to the numerous potholes on the highway and the black spots that lead to road accidents. Pointing out that the travellers were being forced to pay toll for using such a bad stretch, he said the widening work had been moving at a snail’s pace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app