HC seeks agri varsity’s opinion on transplanting trees

The Madras High Court on Monday decided to obtain expert opinion from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on the chances of survival of 14 big and old trees, apart from 27 small trees, that had to be transplanted to pave the way for construction of a new block inside the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital at Egmore here.

Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar directed Abdul Saleem, standing counsel for the university, to find out the survival rate of these from the experts by Thursday. They wanted to know if the university would be able to do the transplantation work instead of the Public Works Department’s plan to hand over the job to private firms. The interim directions were issued on a public interest litigation petition filed by Capt. P.B. Narayanan, a local resident, to restrain the hospital from cutting the trees. In his response, Additional Advocate-General Narmadha Sampath told the court that there was no proposal to cut the trees and that the hospital had decided only to transplant them in a scientific manner.

Referring to a few reports regarding the survival rate of transplantation being 70 to 75% in similar instances, the AAG said the PWD had decided to spend about ₹5 lakh on the transplantation inside the Government Ophthalmic Hospital premises. She said that there was no chance of raising the new block in any other vacant site inside the premises.