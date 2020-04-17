HC says no to opening liquor shops

The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an advocate seeking a direction to the Chief Secretary to open liquor shops for at least two hours a day during the lockdown, considering “the poor life of habitual drinkers”, and to operate a dedicated helpline to provide counselling to them and their families.

Justices R. Subbiah and R. Pongiappan refused to entertain the case filed by S. Stalin Raja, of Choolaimedu, after observing that they do not see any infraction of Fundamental Rights guaranteed to the citizens due to the closure of liquor shops. They also feared chaos if liquor shops are opened during the lockdown.

“The fact that the tipplers are yearning for liquor is not a ground for us to entertain this writ petition and issue a direction to the State government to reopen the liquor shops, even for a few hours a day...It will attract unprecedented crowds and all efforts taken by the government to maintain social distancing will be thrown in the air,” the judges said.

They went on to state that the government had resorted to closure of liquor shops only in the larger interest of the citizens, and hence, it could not be termed as a colourable exercise of power, as alleged by the petitioner advocate. “Therefore, this court is not inclined to interfere with the decision taken by the State,” the Division Bench concluded.