HC says no to an anti-corruption organisation wanting to intervene in suo motu revision against Ponmudy’s acquittal

November 27, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice G. Jayachandran of Madras High Court on Monday refused to permit an anti-corruption organisation from intervening in a suo motu revision taken up by the court against the acquittal of Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy from a disproportionate assets case.

When an advocate made a mention expressing his intent to file an intervening petition, the judge wondered what was the necessity for such organisations to get involved in the matter when the High Court itself had suo motu taken up the revision against the acquittal.

“You better concentrate on other issues. Go to Tiruvanmiyur RTO (Regional Transport Office) with your camera, shoot the corruption happening over there and give a complaint to the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption). We will take care of this suo motu revision,” the judge said.

He also warned the organisation of being imposed with heavy costs if any intervening application gets filed in the matter and decided to hear the suo motu revision on December 1 since senior counsel N.R. Elango, representing the minister, wanted to file a petition seeking certain documents from the High Court.