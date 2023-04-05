HC restrains Vishal from releasing any movie without depositing ₹15 crore to the credit of a suit filed by Lyca

April 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained actor and film producer Vishal Krishna Reddy from releasing either in cinemas or on the Over the Top (OTT) platforms any of the movies financed or produced by him unless he deposits in court ₹15 crore as directed by a single judge on March 8, 2022.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the appeal preferred by the actor-producer challenging the order passed by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on an application by Lyca Productions to whom the actor reportedly owes ₹21.29 crore excluding interest from 2019.

The first Division Bench added an additional clause to the single judge’s order and held that if the actor failed to comply with the direction to deposit ₹15 crore to the credit of the civil suit, filed by Lyca Productions to recover the money, until its disposal, he should not release any of his movies either in cinemas or on OTT platform.

Representing Lyca, senior counsel V. Raghavachari brought it to the notice of the court that the actor had taken a loan for ₹15 crore from Anbuchezhian of Gopuram Films to make the movie Marudhu in 2016. He could not repay the amount and the liability along with interest increased to ₹21.29 crore in 2019.

Therefore, Lyca stepped in to help the actor and discharged his entire liability. As per the agreement, the actor was supposed to repay the loan amount to Lyca with 30% interest per annum calculated on diminishing balance. When he failed to keep the commitment, the production house moved a money recovery suit in 2021.

Then, the liability of the actor had risen to over ₹30 crore along with interest. Therefore, the single judge had directed him to make a fixed deposit for ₹15 crore to the credit of the civil suit and hand over the original FD receipts to the Registrar of the High Court. It was challenging this order, that he had preferred the present appeal in 2022.

