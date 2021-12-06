HC restrains I-T Dept. from initiating recovery proceedings against DMK MP Kathir Anand

₹11.48 crore in cash was seized during 2019 Lok Sabha election in Vellore, but he says the money does not belong to him

The Madras High Court on Monday restrained the Income-Tax Department from initiating recovery proceedings against Vellore Member of Parliament D.M. Kathir Anand of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) following an assessment order related to the seizure of ₹11.48 crore in cash from the residence of a couple in Vellore district during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Justice C. Saravanan passed the interim order on two writ petitions filed by the MP, who is also the son of DMK general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, challenging an order passed by an Additional Commissioner under Section 144A of the Income Tax Act and the subsequent assessment order.

The judge adjourned both the petitions for final hearing on January 3 and directed A.N.R. Jaya Prathap, standing counsel for the I-T Department, to ensure that counter affidavits were filed by then. Since the assessment order had already been passed, the judge passed interim orders restraining the department from initiating recovery proceedings.

Petitioner’s counsel R. Sivaraman brought it to the notice of the court that the Income Tax officials had raided several places in Vellore in April 2019 and seized ₹11.48 crore from the premises of one Damodharan and Vimala. Subsequently, Ms. Vimala’s brother Srinivasan gave a deposition to the officials that the cash belonged to him.

The issue related to his claim was now pending before the Settlement Commission. In the meantime, an Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax issued a show cause notice to the MP on September 8 this year stating that the cash actually belonged to the latter and sought an explanation as to why it should not be treated as his income.

The petitioner replied to the show cause notice on September 17. Thereafter, he filed an application before the Additional Commissioner under Section 144A on September 11 to review the action taken by the Assistant Commissioner and issue appropriate directions to the subordinate officer to conduct the assessment properly.

“However, the Additional Commissioner rejected the 144A application by simply reproducing the contents of the show cause notice, issued by the Assistant Commissioner, verbatim and had failed to apply his mind by conducting an independent inquiry to find out whether the assessing officer was proceeding in the right direction,” the counsel argued.

The first writ petition was filed challenging the Additional Commissioner’s order. Subsequently, the assessment order itself got passed and hence the second writ petition. Mr. Sivaraman said, if the court allows the first writ petition and sets aside the Additional Commissioner’s order, it would consequentially lead to setting aside of the assessment order too.

On the other hand, Mr. Prathap told the court that the Additional Commissioner had only relied upon materials available in the files and the official had no other go but to do so because he could not traverse beyond materials available on record.

“The Additional Commissioner cannot deviate from the search and seizures conducted by the investigation wing of the department. The official had simply relied upon the materials available in the search files,” he said and stated that the entire process would be explained in detail by way of a counter affidavit.

When the judge wanted to know what was the relationship between the MP and the people from whom the cash had been seized, Mr. Sivaraman replied that there was no relationship.