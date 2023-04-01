HC restrains CMRL from felling trees in parks without approval of panel

April 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a significant order, the Madras High Court has restrained Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) from felling any tree in any park situated on the corridors falling in the ongoing phase II of the Metro Rail project in the city without obtaining the express approval of a court-appointed committee.

Justice M. Dhandapani made it clear that CMRL must obtain the consent of the committee comprising amicus curiae Chevanan Mohan, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Member-Secretary, Joint Director of Horticulture and the representatives of Greater Chennai Corporation.

The judge directed CMRL to file a comprehensive report by April 17 listing the number of parks and the number of trees that were likely to be affected by the construction work. He said the report must contain details regarding the extent of each park, the number of trees that may have to be felled and the steps proposed to be taken by CMRL to restore the greenery in those parks after the construction.

He decided to pass further orders in the case after obtaining all these details from CMRL. The judge had taken up the issue during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the residents of an apartment in Vadapalani complaining about the CMRL using the Open Space Reserve (OSR) land for Metro Rail.

Though the CMRL assured the court that minimum number of trees would be felled at Vadapalani, the judge took note that the company did not keep up a similar promise made before using the sprawling 8.8 acres Thiru Vi Ka Park at Shenoy Nagar for the construction of Phase 1 of the project.

During his inspection of the park on March 18, several residents complained to the judge that the CMRL had not restored the park to its old glory and that the greenery was scanty. CMRL Managing Director M.A. Siddique conceded that the park could not be restored back fully.

The MD told the judge the concrete space in the park would be brought down and more trees would be planted in future to increase the greenery. After recording his appreciation for the fair stand taken by the MD, the judge decided to expand the scope of the case to all parks that might get affected due to Metro Rail project.