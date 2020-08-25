HC restrains CB-CID from arresting DMK MP

The Madras High Court on Monday restrained the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) from arresting DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan till September 10 in a case booked in connection with alleged forgery in purchase of shares of Chrome Leather Company Private Limited in 1995.
Justice N. Sathish Kumar also directed the MP to respond to the summons issued by the investigating agency promptly and submit all documents that were required for the probe. In the meantime, the CB-CID was directed to file a counter affidavit to a petition filed by the MP to quash the First Information Report.
The orders were passed after State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan told the court that for the summons issued earlier, responses were not proper. However, senior counsel C. Manishankar, representing the MP, told the court that all documents were submitted as early as in 2007 itself under due acknowledgement.
Stating that the case got transferred to the CB-CID only recently, the SPP told the court that it involved 240 acres of land and over 9,000 different documents which included patta, chitta, adangal and so on. Since it was a laborious task, it was essential for the accused to cooperate with the investigation, he said.
