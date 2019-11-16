HC reserves verdict in Nadigar Sangam elections case

The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its judgment on a batch of cases which would effectively decide the validity of elections held by the South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, on June 23 and pave the way for counting of votes that remain confined to the ballot boxes for more than four months.

Justice K. Kalayanasundaram deferred his verdict on civil suits filed by individual members questioning the authority of actors Vishal, Nasser and Karthi to continue as office-bearers of the association and a writ petition filed by the association challenging an order passed by the Registrar of Societies on June 19 against the conduct of the elections. Justice P.D. Audikesavalu stayed the operation of the Registrar’s order on June 21 and allowed the conduct of the elections, subject to a rider that the votes should not be counted until further orders. Subsequently, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh held a special sitting at his residence on June 22 (a Saturday) and ordered police protection for the election.

After the elections were held, Justice Audikesavalu felt that the writ petition should be heard along with the civil suits and referred the issue to the Chief Justice. It was only thereafter that Justice Kalyanasundaram began hearing the civil cases as well as the writ petitions together and reserved his verdict on completion of arguments on Friday.