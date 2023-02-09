ADVERTISEMENT

HC reserves verdict in case against building Kallakurichi Collectorate on temple land in Veeracholapuram

February 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Court wants to know when the State government would begin renovating the Ardhanareeswarar Temple at a cost of ₹2.7 crore and perform the consecration ceremony

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a public interest litigation petition filed by activist Rangarajan Narasimhan against the construction of a Collectorate complex for Kallakurichi district on a land belonging to the Ardhanareswarar Temple in Veeracholapuram.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy deferred their verdict after hearing the petitioner in person, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram and Special Government Pleader (SGP) N.R.R. Arun Natarajan for the Hindu Religous and Charitable Endowments Department.

The judges also directed the SGP to place on record as to when the government would begin renovating the dilapidated temple at a cost of ₹2.7 crore as promised during the previous hearings of the case and the tentative date by when the consecration ceremony would take place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since the PIL had been pending since 2020, the government had earlier assured the court that it would not only pay a fair monthly rent to the temple administration for the use of the land but would also spend ₹2.7 crore for its renovation.

However, the litigant argued that the temple property had been classified as an agricultural property in the revenue records and that there was a bar on using agricultural land for construction of buildings. He also contended that the statutory provisions had not been followed before using the temple land for the construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US