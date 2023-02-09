HC reserves verdict in case against building Kallakurichi Collectorate on temple land in Veeracholapuram

February 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a public interest litigation petition filed by activist Rangarajan Narasimhan against the construction of a Collectorate complex for Kallakurichi district on a land belonging to the Ardhanareswarar Temple in Veeracholapuram.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy deferred their verdict after hearing the petitioner in person, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram and Special Government Pleader (SGP) N.R.R. Arun Natarajan for the Hindu Religous and Charitable Endowments Department.

The judges also directed the SGP to place on record as to when the government would begin renovating the dilapidated temple at a cost of ₹2.7 crore as promised during the previous hearings of the case and the tentative date by when the consecration ceremony would take place.

Since the PIL had been pending since 2020, the government had earlier assured the court that it would not only pay a fair monthly rent to the temple administration for the use of the land but would also spend ₹2.7 crore for its renovation.

However, the litigant argued that the temple property had been classified as an agricultural property in the revenue records and that there was a bar on using agricultural land for construction of buildings. He also contended that the statutory provisions had not been followed before using the temple land for the construction.