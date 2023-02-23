HC reserves verdict in appeals related to 2015 beheading of Scheduled Caste youth Gokulraj

February 23, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on appeals preferred by 10 convicts challenging the conviction and life imprisonment imposed by a trial court for beheading Scheduled Caste youth V. Gokulraj in June 2015 on suspicion that he was in love with a girl from their caste.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh also deferred their judgement on appeals preferred by the victim’s mother V. Chitra to enhance the punishment to death sentence and convict five more accused who had been acquitted by the trial court on March 8, 2022.

The judgement was reserved after hearing Senior Counsel Gopalakrishna Lakshmana Raju, A. Ramesh and Ashok Kumar for the convicts; Senior Counsel T. Lajapathi Roy for the victim’s mother, Additional Public Prosecutor A. Thiruvadi Kumar and former special public prosecutor Bhavani B. Mohan.

The counsel for the convicts assailed the prosecution case by contending that the police had fixed the accused and then gone about collecting evidence to prove them guilty. They pointed out that there was no eye witness to the crime and that the entire case was based on circumstantial evidence.

Since the prosecution had hinged upon the ‘last seen theory’ and relied upon CCTV footage to prove that the victim was last seen with their assailants at Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar Temple, the convicts contended that the police had failed to follow procedures while dealing with the electronic evidence.

On the other hand, Mr. Roy argued there was “evidence as clear as daylight” against first accused V. Yuvaraj of Maaveeran Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai as well as second accused P. Arun and “twilight evidence” against all the 13 other accused against whom a chargesheet was filed.

Referring to a passage from author Perumal Murugan’s book where it had been stated that people could identify the caste of a person by just inquirying about their place of residence, the counsel said, Yuvaraj had conceded in a television interview to have inquired the victim at the temple on the day of crime.

The counsel said, immediately after the inquiry, a criminal conspiracy was hatched to abduct the youth from the temple. Thereafter, he was taken to a rail track where his head was severed. The torso was laid in between the tracks and the head was thrown away from the tracks to make it appear as a suicide.

The assailants had also forced the victim to pen down a suicide note besides recording a video of him claiming to have decided to commit suicide because of love failure. The prosecution had proved the entire chain of events through recovery of crucial material objects from the accused, he said.

“This is not a honour killing. This is a caste bigotry murder. There’s no honour in this. If such practices have to be curtailed, the accused must be stamped out of the society. The Governor of Tamil Nadu himself had recently said that the conviction rate in such caste-based crimes was abysmally low,” Mr. Roy said while wrapping up his arguments.