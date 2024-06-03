ADVERTISEMENT

HC reserves orders on Rajesh Das’ plea for restoration of power supply

Published - June 03, 2024 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former special Director General of Police Rajesh Das. File

The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a writ petition filed by former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to restore the electricity service connection to a bungalow at Thaiyur near Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu district.

Justice Anita Sumanth deferred orders after hearing senior counsel V. Prakash for the writ petitioner, senior counsel P. Wilson for the petitioner’s estranged wife and Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan at whose instance the power supply was snapped and Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran for Tangedco.

The judge also obtained the address of the Thaiyur bungalow as well as a flat owned by the writ petitioner at Nungambakkam in Chennai to ascertain whether he was residing at Thaiyur as claimed by him and whether the Nungambakkam flat had been rented out or lying vacant.

