HC reserves orders on Rajesh Das’ plea for restoration of power supply

The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a writ petition filed by former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to restore the electricity service connection to a bungalow at Thaiyur near Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu district.

Justice Anita Sumanth deferred orders after hearing senior counsel V. Prakash for the writ petitioner, senior counsel P. Wilson for the petitioner’s estranged wife and Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan at whose instance the power supply was snapped and Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran for Tangedco.

The judge also obtained the address of the Thaiyur bungalow as well as a flat owned by the writ petitioner at Nungambakkam in Chennai to ascertain whether he was residing at Thaiyur as claimed by him and whether the Nungambakkam flat had been rented out or lying vacant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.