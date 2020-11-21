HC reserves orders on pleas to extend quota to aided school students

Madurai

21 November 2020 02:45 IST

Bench also seeks govt. response to plea for fixing reasonable fees

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a batch of petitions that sought a direction to the State to extend the 7.5% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical admissions to those of government-aided schools.

The petitioners said the government should not have excluded the students of government-aided schools as most of them were of a humble background and aspired for medical education. A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi reserved orders.

The judges also sought a response from the government to a petition filed by M. Grahambell, of Perungudi in Tirunelveli district, for a direction to the committee on fixation of fees in self-financing professional colleges to fix reasonable fees for the medical seats under the government, management, NRI and lapsed NRI quotas.

The petitioner said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were in a financial crisis and the government should take the situation into account and fix reasonable fees.

The judges also urged philanthropists to help out deserving candidates.

The case was adjourned by a week.