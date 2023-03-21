March 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday deferred its verdict on a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Vengaivayal incident of human faeces found in an overhead tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents, after indicating that it might appoint a retired High Court judge to monitor the ongoing probe by the State police.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy decided to pass orders on a later date after Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran submitted a status report on the investigation being conducted by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). The AAG said 147 people had been examined so far and they had made contradictory statements.

The submission was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate K. Rajkamal of Tiruvallur district. The petitioner said it was in December last that human faeces were found in the 20,000-litre overhead tank which supplied drinking water to around 200 SC families residing in Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district.

He suspected that some miscreants had done it to promote caste clashes. A First Information Report was registered on December 26, 2022, by Vellanoor police, and subsequently the investigation was transferred to the CB-CID.

Though nearly three months had passed, not even a single person had been arrested, the petitioner complained. He said the State police might not investigate the case fairly.