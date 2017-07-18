HC reserves orders on Dhinakaran’s plea

The Madras High Court on Monday reserved orders on a petition filed by AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V Dhinakaran seeking to set aside the order on framing of charges by the Economic Offences Court in the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case.

Arguing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan said the case was being heard since 1996 and it had dragged on 21 years.

“The petitioner chose not to cross-examine and filed a petition seeking to get discharged from the case saying that the materials on record did not disclose any offence. However, the High Court said that there was enough incriminating evidence and that charges have to be filed against the petitioner,” he recalled.

Appearing before Justice M.S. Ramesh, who on July 7, 2017 had stayed all further proceedings against Mr. Dhinakaran in the above case, Mr. Rajagopalan said ample time had been provided to the petitioner, but they did not make any submissions then.

He sought to vacate the interim stay granted by the court on further proceedings against the petitioner in the money laundering case before the Economic Offences Court, Egmore, which had framed charges in the FERA violation case on April 19.