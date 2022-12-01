HC reserves order on Semmalai’s application accusing Sasikala of not having paid correct court fees

December 01, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on an application taken out by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader (AIADMK) S. Semmalai complaining that the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala had filed an appeal suit before the court by paying a court fee of just ₹500 though she ought to have paid over ₹75,000.

Justice S. Sounthar deferred his verdict after Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan and advocate S.R. Rajagopal urged the court to direct Ms. Sasikala to either remit the correct fee or dismiss her appeal suit which sought a declaration that her removal from the post of interim general secretary on September 12, 2017 was illegal and void and that she continues to hold the post.

The Senior Counsel said, the appellant must pay court fee at the rate of 3% of the value of the appeal suit. Further, since she had mentioned the value of her suit to be ₹25,28,000 even before the Additional City Civil Court, the same value would apply before the High Court too and consequently, the appeal would have to be heard by a Division Bench and not a single judge, he argued.

In an affidavit, filed through his counsel on record K. Gowtham Kumar, Mr. Semmalai said, the Additional City Civil Court had on April 11, 2022 rejected the plaint filed by Ms. Sasikala on the ground that the issue of leadership of AIADMK had already been well decided and therefore, entertaining her civil suit would be like flogging a dead horse.

The decision of the city civil court, rejecting the plaint, would squarely fall under the definition of ‘decree’ and hence while filing an appeal, she ought not to have stated that the appeal suit was incapable of valuation and therefore paid a fixed court fee of just ₹500 as if she had preferred the appeal against an interlocutory order passed by the civil court, he said.

Referring to various provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure as well as the Tamil Nadu Court Fee and Suit Valuation Act of 1955, the former Minister said that the appellant must be directed to remit the correct court fees failing which her appeal suit should be dismissed.