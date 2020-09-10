HC relief for music director

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the petition filed by music director Harris Jayaraj who sought relief from levy of maximum demand charges and compensation towards low power factor by TANGEDCO on Thanjavur-based G.V. Studio City cinema theatre, of which he is the lessee.
The petitioner said the theatre has a high tension (HT) consumer connection. He was aggrieved by levy of demand charges by TANGEDCO from March to July, when the COVID-19 lockdown had been imposed throughout the country and theatres remained closed.
In fact, the lockdown for theatres would continue through September. No theatre was allowed to function and there was virtually no service activity since the lockdown, the petitioner said. He pointed out the Madras High Court had already ruled as illegal the charges levied by TANGEDCO on HT consumers.
Relying on the earlier order of the High Court, Justice G.R. Swaminathan allowed the petition filed by Mr. Harris Jayaraj and directed TANGEDCO to rework the bill. The excess amount should be adjusted towards future bills and the minimum charges be collected, the court said.
