HC relaxes bail condition of Kodanad heist-cum-murder accused K.V. Sayan

He wanted to leave Udhagamandalam and visit his ailing mother in Thrissur

The Madras High Court on Friday relaxed a bail condition of K.V. Sayan, the prime surviving accused in the 2017 Kodanad Estate heist-cum-murder case, to enable him to pay a visit to Thrissur in Kerala to check on the health of his ailing mother. The condition to stay in Udhagamandalam, until completion of trial, was relaxed for two weeks.

Justice T.V. Thamilselvi granted the interim relaxation and ordered that the accused should follow the original condition to stay in Udhagamandalam after two weeks. After it was brought to her notice that the police was investigating the heist-cum-murder case, the judge directed the petitioner to cooperate with the probe.

Justice R. Subramanian had granted bail to the petitioner on July 7 on condition that he should stay in Udhagamandalam till the completion of the case and report before the trial court every Monday.

The heist-cum-murder was committed in April 2017 in the Kodanad estate jointly owned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her close aide V.K. Sasikala. A watchman was murdered by an armed gang. Five days after the crime, the prime accused C. Kanagaraj, a former driver at Jayalalithaa’s residence, died in a road accident at Attur.